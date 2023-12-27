Jenkins finished Sunday's loss to Tampa Bay with seven tackles (three solo).

Jenkins was Jacksonville's second-leading tackler in the defeat, and the seven stops pushed his total to 91 on the season. That's the second-highest mark of his career, 25 behind the 116 he notched last year. He's unlikely to reach last season's mark, but Jenkins will attempt to reach the triple-digit tackle total for the second straight campaign over the Jaguars' final two regular-season contests.