Jenkins is expected to sign with the Seahawks on Wednesday, Tom Pelissero of ESPN reports.

Jenkins was released by the Jaguars as a cap casualty earlier this month, and although it's not yet official, it appears he'll now get another chance in Seattle. The 2017 fourth-round pick tallied 101 tackles (66 solo) and two interceptions in 17 games played last season and should have a chance to compete for the starting safety spot opposite Julian Love.