Jacksonville plans to release Jenkins, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Jenkins' release will save the Jaguars roughly $5.1 million against the cap, while the team's other announced cut of veteran cornerback Darious Williams will save the team roughly $10 million. In each of his last two seasons Jenkins has played all 17 games and turned in a triple-digit tackling effort, so he should garner real interest as a free agent. Antonio Johnson, a 2023 fifth-round pick, will be a candidate to replace Jenkins in the starting lineup.