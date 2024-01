The Jaguars signed Williams to a reserve/future contract Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Selected by the Broncos in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft, Williams played in two games for Denver as a rookie, catching his lone target for a 34-yard gain. He hasn't appeared in a regular season game since. Williams caught seven of eight targets for 109 scoreless yards last preseason and spent time on the Jaguars' practice squad.