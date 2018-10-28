Jaguars' T.J. Yeldon: Remains Week 8 starter

Yeldon will serve as Jacksonville's starting running back Sunday against the Eagles in London, John Oehser of the Jaguars' official site reports.

While it's not surprising that he'll retain starting duties with Leonard Fournette (hamstring) sidelined for a fourth consecutive game, Yeldon may see his workload shrink with recent acquisition Carlos Hyde set to make his Jaguars debut. While Hyde sat out last week's loss to the Texans, Yeldon played 56 of the team's 68 offensive snaps, finishing with 68 yards from scrimmage on 17 touches (12 carries, five receptions). Yeldon's pass-catching prowess should him retain the edge in overall backfield usage in Week 8, though Hyde's status as a tough runner between the tackles could result in a more lightened carry count for Yeldon.