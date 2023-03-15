site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Jaguars' Tevaughn Campbell: Re-signs with Jaguars
RotoWire Staff
Mar 15, 2023
Jaguars re-signed Campbell to a one-year contract Wednesday, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports.
Campbell wasn't tendered as a restricted free agent but is still going back to Jacksonville for 2023. He appeared in just five games last season, seeing a total of 41 snaps on defense and special teams.
