Campbell (undisclosed) was waived from IR on Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports.
Campbell reverted to IR on Aug. 25, after going unclaimed on the waiver wire. The 29-year-old was originally considered day-to-day with a soft tissue injury at the start of camp, but he was unable to recover enough to compete. Campbell now will be free to find an opportunity elsewhere once he is healthy.
More News
-
Chargers' Tevaughn Campbell: Reverts to injured reserve•
-
Tevaughn Campbell: Let go by Bolts•
-
Chargers' Tevaughn Campbell: Not at camp•
-
Chargers' Tevaughn Campbell: Returns from COVID list•
-
Chargers' Tevaughn Campbell: Goes on COVID-19 list•
-
Chargers' Tevaughn Campbell: Ready to take on Eagles•