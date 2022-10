Campbell (not injury related) has been ruled out for Sunday's matchup against the Broncos.

Campbell signed with the Jaguars on Thursday following the placement of Shaquill Griffin (back) on injured reserve. Campbell will remain out for Week 8 as he presumably tries to learn his new team's playbook. The undrafted defensive back appeared in 30 contests over the last two campaigns with the Chargers, but he's yet to play in a game this season.