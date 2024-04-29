The Jaguars officially exercised Lawrence's fifth-year option Monday.

Lawrence and fellow 2021 first-round pick Travis Etienne both had their fifth-year options officially picked up Monday, a move general manager Trent Baalke announced on Saturday. Lawrence is coming off back-to-back 4,000-yard seasons, and Jacksonville had made moves to fill the void left by offseason departure Calvin Ridley by signing Gabe Davis to the wide receiver room and drafting rookie Brian Thomas 23rd overall. The Jaguars will continue working toward a long-term deal with Lawrence, but in the meantime he now remains under contract through 2025.