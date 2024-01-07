Lawrence (right shoulder/left finger) is active and will start in Sunday's game against the Titans, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

With the Jaguars needing a win Sunday to claim the AFC South title and earn a trip to the postseason, Lawrence will make his return from a one-game absence to direct the Jacksonville offense. He'll likely be operating at well below 100 percent, after he was listed as a limited participant in practices Wednesday through Friday while recovering from an AC joint sprain in his throwing shoulder as well as an injury to a finger on his non-throwing hand. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Lawrence won't be at risk of reinjury to the shoulder by suiting up Sunday, though he'll have to manage some pain. In his return to action, Lawrence should will get one of his starting receivers in Zay Jones (knee/hamstring) back from a two-game absence, though Christian Kirk (groin) won't suit up despite being activated from injured reserve Saturday.