Lawrence (right shoulder/left finger) is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Titans after practicing in a limited fashion this week, Demetrius Harvey of The Florida Times-Union reports.

Per Michael DiRocco of ESPN, head coach Doug Pederson suggested Friday that a decision on the status of Lawrence for Sunday's 1:00 ET contest could go right up to game time. Ideally, added context regarding the situation will arrive via national reporters such as Adam Schefter or Ian Rapoport either late Saturday or early Sunday, but if Lawrence is deemed not ready to start versus Tennessee, C.J. Beathard would draw the assignment in his place.