Lawrence will enter the 2024 season without the presence of Calvin Ridley, who is set to sign a four-year, $92 million contract with the Titans, Nick Shook of NFL.com reports.

Lawrence suited up for one less game last season after playing all 17 in 2022, but despite Ridley's presence atop the depth chart, he took a step back in terms of passing yards (4,016 vs. 4,113), touchdowns (21 vs. 25), and increased his interception total (14 vs. eight). That said, the loss of Ridley to free agency still represents a knock to Lawrence's prospects for 2024, especially with Zay Jones also being a speculated cap casualty. The addition of Gabe Davis from Buffalo, who joins Christian Kirk (groin), does something to mitigate those concerns, and the Jaguars still have plenty of time to make further moves in free agency or April's draft.