Lawrence exited late in the fourth quarter of Sunday's 37-20 win over the Colts with a knee injury and didn't return, Demetrius Harvey of The Florida Times-Union reports.

Lawrence sustained the injury when he was sacked with just over three minutes remaining in the fourth. Jacksonville initially listed Lawrence as questionable to return after he was able to walk off the field under his own power, but because the Jaguars were holding a 17-point lead when they got the ball back with 1:45 left in the game, C.J. Beathard ended up taking the snaps for the final possession. During his three-plus quarters of action Sunday, Lawrence completed 20 of his 30 passing attempts for 181 yards with two touchdowns and an interception to go with three carries for 15 yards. Jacksonville plays again Thursday versus New Orleans, so Lawrence's status will need to be monitored closely ahead of the Week 7 contest.