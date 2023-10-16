Coach Doug Pederson said Monday that Campbell (hamstring) is "unlikely" to play in Week 7, Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network reports.
Campbell sustained a hamstring injury during Sunday's 37-20 win versus Indianapolis, and it looks probable at this point that he'll fail to start for the first time this season on Thursday. Jacksonville's injury reports will shed more light on his progress throughout the week.
