Campbell had eight tackles (six solo) in Sunday's 26-0 win over the Panthers.

Most importantly, Campbell played all 53 defensive snaps for the first time since Week 13. The 2021 second-round pick out of Georgia appears to be over the quadriceps and hamstring injuries that have forced him to miss six games this season. Campbell has 54 tackles (36 solo), five passes defended, one interception and one forced fumble over 10 games in 2023.