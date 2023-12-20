Campbell (quadriceps) was a limited participant at practice Wednesday.
Campbell has been sidelined for the last two weeks due to a quadriceps issue, and he was limited at the Jaguars' first practice of the new week. Unless he can manage a full practice Thursday or Friday, he'll probably end up carrying an injury designation into the weekend.
