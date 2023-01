Jones caught four of six targets for 21 yards during Saturday's 20-16 win over the Titans.

Jones had a slow finish to the regular season with just eight receptions for 59 yards across the past three games. Still, it was successful first year in Jacksonville for the 27-year-old, and he closed the regular season with career highs in receptions (82) and receiving yards (823). He should continue to work as the Jags' No. 2 wideout for the playoffs.