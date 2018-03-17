Jarius Wright: Let go by Vikings

Wright was released by the Vikings on Friday.

The move isn't overly surprising as Wright has seen a heavily reduced role the past two seasons, notching only 29 receptions for 265 yards and three touchdowns in 24 games. However, the 28-year-old played a more significant role for the Vikings in their two postseason games, which could spark some additional interest in free agency.

