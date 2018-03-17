Jarius Wright: Let go by Vikings
Wright was released by the Vikings on Friday.
The move isn't overly surprising as Wright has seen a heavily reduced role the past two seasons, notching only 29 receptions for 265 yards and three touchdowns in 24 games. However, the 28-year-old played a more significant role for the Vikings in their two postseason games, which could spark some additional interest in free agency.
More News
-
Vikings' Jarius Wright: Compiles 55 total yards in NFC championship•
-
Vikings' Jarius Wright: Full participant Thursday•
-
Vikings' Jarius Wright: Progresses to limited participant•
-
Vikings' Jarius Wright: Listed as non-participant Tuesday•
-
Vikings' Jarius Wright: Unlikely to return with foot injury•
-
Vikings' Jarius Wright: Two receptions in Sunday's loss•
-
Can Watkins land 1,000 yards in K.C.?
Remember when Sammy Watkins had a 1,000-yard, nine-touchdown season? Think he can do it again...
-
Still seek Hyde in Cleveland?
Carlos Hyde has been a good Fantasy running back for the past few seasons. Can he keep it going...
-
How will Lewis and Henry fit?
We were all excited about Derrick Henry's breakout when the Titans cut DeMarco Murray. Does...
-
Graham's value in Green Bay
Is Jimmy Graham back as one of Fantasy's best tight ends? Dave Richard lays out what to expect...
-
Cousins better off in Minnesota?
Tired of the Skol chant? Bad news -- Kirk Cousins' arrival in Minnesota should make the team...
-
Allen Robinson: Bear up or Bear down?
The Bears' receiving corps got an instant upgrade with Allen Robinson joining the squad. Will...