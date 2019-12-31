Wright, who caught two passes for 10 yards in Sunday's 42-10 loss to the Saints, finishes up the 2019 campaign with 28 receptions (on 58 targets) for 296 yards in 16 games played.

Wright mostly served as Carolina's third receiver, but with tailback Christian McCaffrey and tight end Greg Olsen also demanding regular looks ahead of him, the veteran wideout only saw a few spare targets on a weekly basis. In fact, Wright managed more than two catches just three times this season and topped 40 yards just once. In hauling in under half of the attempts his way and not finding the end zone at all, the 30-year-old was hardly a meaningful fantasy commodity, and with the Panthers holding a team option for the 2020 season of his contract, it remains to be seen whether he'll be back next year.