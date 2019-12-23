Wright caught one of five targets for 19 yards in Sunday's 38-6 loss to the Colts.

Wright trailed only Christian McCaffrey for Carolina's team lead in targets, but once again could only put together a one-reception outing. Although that kind of performance has been the norm for him this season, if D.J. Moore (concussion) is unavailable Week 17 versus the Saints, then Wright could gain a little extra value to close the campaign.