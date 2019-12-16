Wright caught one of four targets for nine yards in Sunday's 30-24 loss to the Seahawks.

Wright broke his brief multi-catch streak as Carolina welcomed fellow wideout Chris Hogan back into the fold. That being said, it's not like Wright, who's caught only one pass in seven of 14 outings this season, endured a drastic drop in production Sunday. He'll remain a depth option for spare targets to close out the season.