Wright caught three of five targets for 34 yards in Sunday's 29-21 loss to the Redskins.

Wright put together one of his better statistical performances of the season, hauling in more than two passes for just the second time thus far while topping 30 yards for the first time since Week 4. Although his overall production was still pretty modest, Wright is at least trending positively ahead of Week 14's matchup versus the Falcons.