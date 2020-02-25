Play

The Panthers declined to pick up Wright's 2020 option, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Wright signed a three-year deal with the Panthers in March of 2018, but he'll become a free agent March 16, saving the team $6 million against the salary cap. The 30-year-old slot receiver produced sparingly in 2019, as he never generated more than 60 receiving yards in a game and finished with 28 catches for 296 yards and no touchdowns.

