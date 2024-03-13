Detroit will not tender Jacobs (hamstring), who will now become a free agent, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
Jacobs played nearly every defensive snap for the Lions in 2023 before going down with a hamstring injury in Week 15, but it now looks like he might be playing in a different uniform in 2024. He'll likely draw the interest of multiple teams as the offseason progresses.
