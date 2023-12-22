Jacobs (hamstring) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's game against the Vikings.
Jacobs sustained a hamstring injury during the Lions' Week 15 win over the Broncos, and he was unable to practice all week, so it's no surprise that he won't suit up Sunday. With Jacobs his second game of the season in Week 16, expect Steven Gilmore to see increased snaps in Detroit's secondary.
