Jacobs (hamstring) was placed on injured reserve Saturday.
The 26-year-old had already been ruled out for Detroit's wild-card affair due to a hamstring injury, but it now seems as if issue will hold him out for the remainder of the season. With Jacobs going on IR, Steven Gilmore and Khalil Dorsey could both see increased work in the Lions' secondary.
