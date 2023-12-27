Jacobs (hamstring) was estimated as a full participant in Tuesday's practice walk-through, Eric Woodyard of ESPN.com reports.

Jacobs missed Sunday's Week 16 win over Minnesota due to a hamstring issue, and he was unable to practice at all last week. However, the third-year cornerback's estimated full participation Tuesday suggests that he's shown significant improvement. Detroit plays Dallas on Saturday, and Jacobs will likely be able to return for that contest as long as he doesn't have any setbacks.