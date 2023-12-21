Jacobs (hamstring) didn't practice Wednesday.

Jacobs exited in the second half of Saturday's game against Denver due to a hamstring injury and didn't return. The severity of the issue is unclear, but his status for Sunday's matchup against the Vikings is in doubt given his inability to practice Wednesday. Prior to his exit Saturday, it appeared Jacobs had lost his starting role, as all 13 of his snaps were on special teams. Khalil Dorsey started in Jacobs' place Saturday and performed well, so he is likely to continue working in that role regardless of Jacobs' status for Week 16.