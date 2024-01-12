Jacobs (hamstring) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's game against the Rams, Eric Woodyard of ESPN.com reports.
Jacobs logged back-to-back DNPs to end Detroit's week of practice, so it's no surprise that the 26-year-old has been ruled out for Sunday's affair. In Jacobs absence, Steven Gilmore could see increased work as a rotational cornerback in the Lions' secondary.
