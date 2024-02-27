Head coach Dan Campbell indicated Tuesday that Jacobs (hamstring) should be ready to play at some point during the preseason, Jeff Risdon of WMAX-FM reports.

Jacobs was unavailable for Detroit's postseason run after injuring his hamstring down the stretch of last season. Prior to initially getting banged up in Week 14 against Chicago, Jacobs was nearly an every-down player, albeit for a Lions defense that was much weaker against the pass than the run in 2023. While Jacobs is now set to become a restricted free agent, it sounds like Campbell expects him to stick around in 2024.