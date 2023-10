The Jets placed Woods on injured reserve Tuesday, Ethan Greenberg of the team's official site reports.

Woods tore his Achilles in Sunday's 13-10 overtime win over the Giants. The 13-year veteran had six tackles (four solo), including one sack, in six games for the Jets this season after spending the previous three years with the Seahawks. Given Woods' age and the timing of the injury, it will be an uphill battle for him to be ready by training camp next year.