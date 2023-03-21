site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Al Woods: Cut by Seahawks
RotoWire Staff
Mar 20, 2023
9:33 pm ET
1 min read
Woods was released by the Seahawks on Monday.
Woods is parting ways with Seattle after starting 30 games for the Seahawks over the previous two seasons. The veteran defensive tackle is approaching his 36th birthday and has played for five
NFL teams over the course of his career.
