Cashman could slot into the Jets' starting defense with Avery Williamson (knee) having suffered an ACL tear Friday, Matt Stypulkoski of NJ.com reports.

Cashman projects to compete for starting snaps with journeyman linebacker Neville Hewitt. The rookie fifth-round pick led the Minnesota Golden Gophers with 104 tackles as a senior, but his modest size (6-foot-1, 237 pounds) could limit him to a rotational role. The Jets may opt to play to Cashman's strengths, utilizing the rookie primarily in coverage while bestowing run-stopping work to Hewitt.