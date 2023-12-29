Hall rushed 13 times for 84 yards and secured all nine targets for 42 yards and a touchdown in the Jets' 37-20 loss to the Browns on Thursday night.

For the second time in four days, Hall was the busiest skill-position player on the Jets while leading the way in rush attempts and receptions. The versatile back, who's frequently struggled with efficiency on the ground behind a poor run-blocking offensive line, has compiled 179 rushing yards on 33 carries in the last two games, production he's complemented with 21-136-1 line through the air on 25 targets. Hall will look to close out the season in similarly productive fashion and head into the postseason with some momentum when the Jets face off with the Patriots on the road on Jan. 7.