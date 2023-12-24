Hall carried the ball 20 times for 95 yards and two touchdowns and caught 12 of 16 targets for 96 yards in Sunday's 30-28 win over Washington.

The running back was nearly a one-man offense for the Jets, leading the team in both rushing and receiving yards, and Hall's mammoth effort helped build a 27-7 lead by halftime that the defense managed to squander, requiring Greg Zuerlein to kick a game-winning field goal in the game's dying seconds. Hall hadn't scored a rushing TD since Week 6 and hadn't topped 50 rushing yards since Week 5, but he had scored three receiving touchdowns and seen heavy usage as a pass-catcher over the last couple months to stay somewhat productive. The second-year RB's numbers have been a roller coaster lately, but another downturn could be coming in Week 17 as Hall and the Jets will face a much tougher opponent in the Browns.