Hall rushed six times for 12 yards and caught one of two targets for six yards in Sunday's 30-0 loss to the Dolphins.

Hall had been making up for poor rushing performances with strong receiving numbers in recent weeks, but the versatile running back failed to find any room as nobody on the Jets reached 30 scrimmage yards in the shutout loss. Starting quarterback Zach Wilson (head) got hurt in the first half, and the offensive line didn't open up any holes for Hall, Israel Abanikanda or Dalvin Cook, as the other two running backs combined for 12 yards on five carries. Hall will look to bounce back in Week 16 against the weak Washington defense.