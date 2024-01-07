Hall rushed 37 times for 178 yards and a touchdown while catching both of his targets for 12 yards in Sunday's 17-3 win over the Patriots. He also ran in a two-point conversion.

Hall saw the heaviest workload on the ground of his NFL career in the snowy season finale, and he broke the game open late with a 50-yard touchdown run, which he immediately followed up with a two-point conversion. The 22-year-old running back was spectacular down the stretch, racking up 507 scrimmage yards and four touchdowns over his last three games. Overall, Hall posted 994 rushing yards and five touchdowns on 223 carries along with 76 catches on 95 targets for 591 yards and four touchdowns. He didn't miss a game in his second NFL campaign after having his rookie year cut short by an ACL tear, and Hall should benefit from the expected return of quarterback Aaron Rodgers (Achilles) next season.