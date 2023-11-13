Hall rushed 13 times for 28 yards while catching all three of his targets for 47 yards in Sunday's 16-12 loss to the Raiders.

Hall had a would-be three-yard rushing touchdown in the second quarter nullified by a holding penalty. The versatile running back has at least 47 receiving yards in three of the past four games, but he hasn't averaged more than 3.3 yards per carry in a game over that span. Hall continues to see plenty of volume in a Jets offense with few playmakers besides him and Garrett Wilson. He has handled at least 16 touches in each of the past five games heading into a Week 11 trip to Buffalo.