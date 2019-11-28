Play

Mosley (groin) is not practicing Thursday, Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reports.

Mosley appears on track to sit out Sunday's tilt against Cincinnati, and it remains to be seen whether he'll retake the field during the 2019 season. As long as Mosley is unable to play, the Jets will continue to field James Burgess at inside linebacker.

