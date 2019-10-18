Thomas (hamstring) logged another limited practice Friday, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

That said, we'd be surprised if the veteran wideout wasn't available for Monday night's game against the Patriots. Per ESPN.com, Thomas wasn't thrilled how his stint with New England (prior to his trade to the Jets) transpired, calling it "kind of a waste of time." In QB Sam Darnold's return to action in Week 6's 24-22 win over the Cowboys, Thomas hauled in all four of his targets for 62 yards, while Robby Anderson and slot man Jamison Crowder combine for 11 catches on 17 targets. While Thomas doesn't carry the upside that he did during his peak years with the Broncos, he's logging starting snaps in an offense that could be on the upswing. The Patriots' defense has been very stout this season, but Thomas figures to be highly motivated to produce against his previous team, assuming he's cleared to play in Week 7.