Coach Adam Gase indicated that Thomas (hamstring) is slated to practice Saturday, Andy Vasquez of The Bergen Record reports.

Assuming that's the case, and Thomas (who the Jets acquired Tuesday) avoids any setbacks, he could step into a key role in the Jets' passing attack in the coming weeks, with Quincy Enunwa (neck) slated to miss the remainder of the season. The veteran wideout's fantasy upside is tied to how well he meshes with QB Trevor Siemian, who will be filling in for Sam Darnold, beginning Monday night against the Browns. Thomas -- who tore his left Achilles last December -- seems to have moved past that injury for the most part, but was made inactive by New England in Week 1 due to his hamstring issue. Note that he encouragingly caught seven of eight targets for 87 yards and two touchdowns in the Patriots' preseason finale.