Thomas (hamstring/knee) caught four of five targets for 62 yards in Sunday's 24-22 win over the Cowboys.

New York's entire offense came alive in quarterback Sam Darnold's return from mononucleosis, as Thomas ranked third on the team in receiving yards behind Robby Anderson (125) and Jamison Crowder (98). Thomas should be owned in deeper formats, but he'll be fighting an uphill battle in Week 7 with the Patriots coming to town.