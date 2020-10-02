Gore rushed 13 times for 30 yards and brought in one of two targets for six yards in the Jets' 37-28 loss to the Broncos on Thursday.

The ageless Gore once again carried the bulk of the workload for the Jets' ground attack, but as was the case in the last two games, he found running room at a premium. Gore averaged just 2.3 yards per rush Thursday, as New York's offensive line seemed unable to run block or pass protect. With latest reports indicating Le'Veon Bell (hamstring) will likely be ready to return for a Week 5 home matchup against the Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, Gore may have played his last game for now with the burden of the running game primarily on his shoulders.