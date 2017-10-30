Kerley caught one of three targets for seven yards and lost a fumble on a punt return during Sunday's 25-20 loss to the Falcons.

Kerley's fumble was incredibly costly, as the Jets had forced the Falcons to punt late, only to give them the ball back inside the 10. After putting up a solid game against the Patriots in Week 6, Kerley has failed to catch more than three passes or record even 20 receiving yards, and he's lost a fumble in back-to-back games. With plenty of other passing options healthy, there's little reason to see Kerley breaking out in a big way anytime soon.