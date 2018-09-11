Bills' Jeremy Kerley: Modest usage
Kerley caught two of four targets for just seven yards in Sunday's loss to the Ravens.
Kerley, the team's No. 3 wideout who works primarily out of the slot, saw action on 69 percent of the offensive snaps, far more than No. 4 option Robert Foster (25 percent) and No. 5 option Andre Holmes (17 percent). That said, Kerley isn't much of a red-zone threat and is at best the fifth option in a stinky offense, leaving his expected production on the low side each week.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football waiver wire, Week 2
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Podcast: The best of Week 1
We’ve got advice for James Conner and Le’Veon Bell owners plus recaps of every game.
-
Believe in Mahomes, Conner?
Heath Cummings looks at a wild Week 1 and tells you what you should believe.
-
Early Waivers: Managing Week 1 injuries
We saw a couple of big-name tight ends go down with what could be significant injuries in Week...
-
Fantasy Football rankings: Start Burton
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 1
-
Week 1 contrarian DFS plays
Heath Cummings gives you four players who will be underowned in Week 1 DFS contests.