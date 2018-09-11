Kerley caught two of four targets for just seven yards in Sunday's loss to the Ravens.

Kerley, the team's No. 3 wideout who works primarily out of the slot, saw action on 69 percent of the offensive snaps, far more than No. 4 option Robert Foster (25 percent) and No. 5 option Andre Holmes (17 percent). That said, Kerley isn't much of a red-zone threat and is at best the fifth option in a stinky offense, leaving his expected production on the low side each week.