Jeremy Kerley: Waived by Jets
Kerley was waived by the Jets on Monday, Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York reports.
The Jets took advantage of a roster exemption to keep Kerley around after he served a four-game suspension, but the team ultimately decided he wasn't worth bringing back to the 53-man roster. The 29-year-old slot receiver will probably have a tough time finding work at this stage of the season, though it won't be hard to find a team that's willing to give him a shot next year. Kerley was efficient with his limited workload in eight games this season, catching 22 of 27 targets for 217 yards and a touchdown.
