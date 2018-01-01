Jets' Jermaine Kearse: Grabs five passes
Kearse snagged five of seven targets for 59 yards during Sunday's 26-6 loss to New England.
Kearse had a brief fall-off in Weeks 14 and 15 when he caught just four total passes for 32 yards, but ended 2017 right with back-to-back games with five receptions. Kearse ended up being a great find for the Jets following a late-offseason trade, finishing the year with 65 catches and 810 yards. He has one year remaining on his contract for a relative bargain of $5 million.
