Leggett (knee) won't suit up Sunday against the Falcons, Connor Hughes of NJ.com reports.

Leggett has been battling this injury all season, and although he suited up against the Browns in Week 5, the rookie fifth-round pick didn't log a snap. He's listed as the No. 3 tight end so he rarely becomes relevant anyway, and the Jets signed Neal Sterling this week to slot into his role.

