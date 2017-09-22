Play

Leggett (knee) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Dolphins.

Starting tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins is back from suspension this week, so even if Leggett plays, it'll be in a limited role. Expect Will Tye (illness) to slot in as the No. 2 tight end if Leggett cannot play.

