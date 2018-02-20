The Jets exercised Martin's $1.8 million team option for 2018 on Tuesday, Tom Pelissero of NFL.com reports.

It was likely an easy decision for the Jets to bring back Martin after he finished the past season in a starting role at outside linebacker and acquitted himself well in that capacity. The 26-year-old achieved career highs across the board in 2017, finishing with 43 tackles, 1.5 sacks and one pass breakup. Look for him to fill at least a rotational role at linebacker to go along with his duties on special teams during the upcoming season.