Jets' Josh Martin: Contract option picked up
The Jets exercised Martin's $1.8 million team option for 2018 on Tuesday, Tom Pelissero of NFL.com reports.
It was likely an easy decision for the Jets to bring back Martin after he finished the past season in a starting role at outside linebacker and acquitted himself well in that capacity. The 26-year-old achieved career highs across the board in 2017, finishing with 43 tackles, 1.5 sacks and one pass breakup. Look for him to fill at least a rotational role at linebacker to go along with his duties on special teams during the upcoming season.
More News
-
Busts 1.0: Reading warning signs
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at some early busts for the 2018 season.
-
Sleepers 1.0: Targeting upside
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at some early sleepers for the 2018 season.
-
Breakouts 1.0: Emerging talent
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at some early breakout candidates for the 2018 se...
-
Our first PPR mock draft for 2018
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down the results of our first PPR mock draft for the upcoming season....
-
Our first football mock for 2018
The Super Bowl might have just ended, but we're already getting you prepared for your Fantasy...
-
DFS advice for Super Bowl games
Jamey Eisenberg gives you lineup advice for FanDuel and DraftKings for Super Bowl LII. See...